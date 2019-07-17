One-Night-Only Screening of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’

“Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion” will be screened on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. at selected theaters.

Far from the dungeon beneath Oraria rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn’t the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis’ quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranell, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city.

Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia’s familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has — and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.

Animated feature in Japanese with English subtitles. Running time: 1 hour, 35 minutes.

This limited event will also feature never-before-seen interviews with Japanese production staff, JC STAFF studio tour, art gallery, and franchise retrospective.

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.