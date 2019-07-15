Pasadena Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival This Weekend

PASADENA — Pasadena Buddhist Temple’s annual Obon Festival will be held on the weekend of July 20 and 21.

Obon, observed in Japan in July and August (depending on the region), honors the memory of relatives and friends who have passed away.

The Pasadena event will feature all kinds of festival food from chicken teriyaki, pan-fried beef chow mein, and unagi donburi to shave ice and mochi, crafts, games, cultural exhibits, and martial arts demonstrations.

Each evening, dancers from around the Southland gather in a circle and dance the traditional Obon Odori. Dancing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Everyone is invited to join in.

At 6 p.m. each evening, there will be a taiko performance — by LA Taiko Ichiza (pictured) on Saturday, and Bombu Taiko and Kitsune Taiko from the LA Taiko Project on Sunday.

Other events include a silent auction on Saturday and an opportunity drawing on Sunday with a first prize of $1,000.

The temple sanctuary will be open to the public from 5 to 6 p.m. Rev. Gregory Gibbs will be present to answer questions.

Visit https://PasadenaBuddhistTemple.org for updated information. Lots of free parking and special lot for handicapped and elderly. Email the temple to request parking information.