Pianist Fuzjko Hemming Returns to Disney Concert Hall in Support of Fukushima Children

Fuzjko Hemming, a Swedish-Japanese classical pianist who has overcome partial deafness to estab­lish a highly acclaimed career, will perform July 12 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The program will include Chopin’s “Revolutionary Etude,” Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” Mo­zart’s “Turkish Marsh,” and “Lie­bestraume” by Liszt.

A portion of the proceeds from this recital will go to El Sistema Japan, a Japan-based nonprofit or­ganization that has been supporting children in Fukushima through music making after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear meltdown.

Despite severe hearing difficul­ties and a turbulent life story that includes time spent under refugee status, Hemming has beaten the odds to become an acclaimed concert pianist who performs at prestigious halls and with renowned orchestras around the world.

At 16, she was struck with deaf­ness and remains partially deaf today.

In 1999, her documentary broad­cast in Japan created a huge sensa­tion, which made her a star with the multi-million-selling debut album “La Campanella” in her late 60s. She received the Classical Album of the Year Award at Japan’s prestigious Gold Disc Awards, not only once but four times—an unusual success that has never been achieved by any other artist.

Tickets for the July 12 concert start at $30. For information, visit www.musiccenter.org, or call the box office at (323) 850-2000.

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is located at 111 S. Grand Ave. in Downtown Los Angeles.

For more information on Hem­ming, visit http://fuzjko.net or http://facebook.com/IngridFuzjkoHemming.