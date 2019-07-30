San Luis Obispo Obon Festival This Saturday

ARROYO GRANDE — San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 12 to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s School, 900 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors with deepening gratitude and thankfulness for their influence and teachings they shared with us. This annual festival, one of the temple’s largest fundraisers, will feature traditional Japanese dance, food, taiko performance, martial arts demonstrations, bonsai exhibits, family crafts, Asian craft and vendor booths, and a white elephant booth with Japanese collectible items and clothing.

Indoor vendors will include the Buddhist Women’s Auxiliary (tote bags, aprons, hand-crafted accessories, jewelry, mini-gardens); ParyLite (home accessories, origami owl), Suzue Art (wire-wrapped necklaces, bubble wands, whimsical one-of-a-kind jewelry), Yume Glass Art (kiln-formed fused-glass jewelry, kimono remake clothing and accessories), Creative Handcrafted Gifts (unique handcrafted jewelry), Hug-a-Sumo (original Japanese graphics on clothing, home goods and more), and Learn Japanese Now! (private classes at Cuesta and Allan Hancock colleges).

Outside vendors include Michi’s Sweet Pea Creations (driftwood hangings, succulents, yard art, wine barrels and handmade crafts), Nikkei Traditions of San Jose Japantown (contemporary Japanese American arts, crafts and gifts), and Temple White Elephants (gently used treasures). There will also be a silent auction.

For more information, call (805) 489-1210 or visit www.slobuddhisttemple.org.