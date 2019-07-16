Santa Barbara Obon Festival This Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara, 1015 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 20, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

In addition to Bon Odori, the festival will feature taiko drumming, hula dancing, a karate demonstration, a sanshin performance, a bonsai exhibition, a Japanese craft sale, games and face-painting for kids, origami and ikebana demonstrations.

Final dance practice is on Friday, July 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

After a 24-year hiatus, the Obon Festival was revived in 2013. Everyone is invited to participate.

Admission is free. For more information, call (805) 969-4691, email [email protected] or visit www.buddhistchurchofsantabarbara.org/obon.