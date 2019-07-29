SAVE THE DATE: Talk on ‘America’s Worst Concentration Camp’

SACRAMENTO — Come learn why Tule Lake is considered the worst U.S. concentration camp during World War II and why former Tuleans are still stigmatized as “traitors” to this day.

The program will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Blvd.

Guest speakers will be Roger Daniels, the Charles Phelps Taft professor emeritus of history at the University of Cincinnati; and Barbara Takei, an independent writer/researcher and Tule Lake Committee board member.

Daniels and Takei have been collaborating on a book on Tule Lake and will be sharing some of their findings at this event.

The UCLA Asian American Studies Center Eji Suyama Endowment is co-sponsoring this program, and Prof. Karen Umemoto, the Helen and Morgan Chu Endowed Director’s Chair at the UCLA Asian American Studies Center and professor of Asian American studies and urban planning, will discuss the purpose of The Suyama Project and some of the new postings on the Suyama website.

Other co-sponsors include: Florin Sacramento Valley JACL Chapter, Sacramento JACL Chapter, ABAS Law Foundation, Central Valley Partnership, JAN KEN PO, Sacramento Betsuin, YBA, Buddhist Church of Sacramento.

For more info and to RSVP, contact Barbara Takei at [email protected] or (916) 427-1733 or the UCLAAsian American Studies Center at (310) 825-2974 or [email protected]