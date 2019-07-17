‘Still Walking,’ ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — “Still Walking” (2008, 115 minutes), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, will be shown on Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, as part of its monthly Japanese film series.

Twelve years after their beloved eldest son, Junpei, drowned while saving a stranger’s life, Kyohei (Yoshio Harada) and Toshiko (Kirin Kiki) welcome their surviving children home for a family reunion. Younger son Ryota (Hiroshi Abe) still feels that his parents resent that he isn’t the one who died; his new wife, Yukari (Yui Natsukawa), is awkwardly meeting the rest of the family for the first time. Daughter Chinami (You) strains to fill the uncomfortable pauses with forced cheer.

Kore-eda’s other films include “Nobody Knows,” “Like Father, Like Son,” “Our Little Sister,” “After the Storm,” “The Third Murder,” and “Shoplifters.”

For kids, “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989, 103 minutes), directed by Hayao Miyazaki, will be shown at the same time. A young witch, on her mandatory year of independent life, finds fitting into a new community difficult while she supports herself by running an air courier service.

Miyazaki is known for such films as “Ponyo,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke” and “My Neighbor Totoro.”

Free admission and popcorn. Short reflection after screening. Info: (310) 217-7000, www.faithsouthbay.org