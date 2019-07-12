Talk on ‘From Meiji Japan to Sawtelle, California’ on July 21

GARDENA — Local historian Randy Sakamoto will give a talk on “From Meiji Japan to Sawtelle, California” on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. during a meeting of the Greater L.A. Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street) in Gardena.

With a slide presentation, Sakamoto will tell the story of his grandfather, Gisuke Sakamoto, who was born in 1879 at the beginning of the Meiji Restoration and came to America to establish a new life. He founded Sawtelle Nihon Gakuin and helped to establish West Los Angeles Community Methodist Church.

All are welcome. For more information, contact Louise at (310) 327-3169 or [email protected]