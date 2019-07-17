‘The Lives of Samurai Women’ at JANM

A presentation on “The Lives of Samurai Women of Kōchi and Kunimitsu Family Scroll” will be given on Saturday, July 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Professor Luke Roberts of UC Santa Barbara will discuss his recent research int the lives of samurai women during the Tokugawa era (1600-1868).

Hawaii State Sen. Brian Taniguchi and his wife Jan will talk about artifacts from their family.

Presented in partnership with the Nikkei Genealogical Society (https://www.facebook.com/nikkeigen/).

Included with JANM admission but RSVPs recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.

Note: “They Called Us Enemy,” a conversation and book-signing with George Takei on Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at JANM, is sold out. To be placed on a waitlist, email [email protected] to be notified if spaces open up.