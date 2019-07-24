‘The Wind Phone’ Included in L.A. Shorts International Film Festival

NORTH HOLLYWOOD — “The Wind Phone” (Austria, 16 minutes), written and directed by Kristen Gerweck, will be part of Program 40 of the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival on Thursday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at Laemmle’s NoHo, 5240 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Inspired by true events, “The Wind Phone” intimately follows the emotional journeys of seven strangers. Each is drawn to the same remote and eerie phone booth on a Japanese cliffside, although their conversations couldn’t seem more different.

Cast: Megumi Kabe, Hitoshi Masaki, Yukina Takase, Akari Harada, Linda Chung, Miho Ando, Hiroshi Watanabe, Natsuko Aoike.

“The Wind Phone” won six awards at Film Invasion L.A.: Best Short Film-Drama, Best Performance by a Full Cast, Best Screenplay, Outstanding Cinematography (Jon Keng), Outstanding Director, Outstanding Acting-Individual (Kabe).

It is an official selection of Cinequest Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, and One Shot Film Festival, among others.

Program 40 will also include “Plastic Funerals” (U.S., 12 minutes) by Max Neace; “Chances” (U.S., 16 minutes) by Parish Rahbar; “The Usual Route” (U.S., 11 minute) by Cory Warner; and “Expatriate Dream” (U.S., 9 minutes) by Arvin Sutedja.

For more information on the film festival: https://www.lashortsfest.com/

For more information on the film: https://www.facebook.com/windphonefilm/

For theater information: www.laemmle.com