Town Hall with Bernie Sanders in Little Tokyo

A Los Angeles Town Hall with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be held on Thursday, July 25, at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m.; event starts at 2:15 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

RSVP: https://act.berniesanders.com/event/event-bernie-sanders/12362/

In related news, Los Angeles for Bernie Sanders held an Asian American/Pacific Islander rally on July 24 at the Highland Park Grassroots Bernie Office.