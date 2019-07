NEWBURY PARK — The Ventura County JACL will hold its Japanese Treasures Boutique and Rummage Sale on Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 1360 Wendy Dr. (at Potrero) in Newbury Park.

Those with gently used Japanese items that may be hiding in their garage, cupboards, drawers or closets are asked to donate them. Bring these items to the church on the day of the event at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Marcia at [email protected]