Vista Buddhist Temple’s Obon Festival

VISTA — Vista Buddhist Temple, 150 Cedar Rd. in Vista, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, from 12 to 8 p.m.

Schedule of events:

Saturday

1 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism by Sensei Judy Nakatomi

2:15 p.m.: San Shi Judo demonstration

3 p.m.: Introduction to Bon Odori by Elaine Marume

3:30 p.m.: Koto performance by Yuki Easter and Southern California Koto Ensemble

5:15 p.m.: Shokenji Taiko and Junior Taiko Group

6:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Bon Odori — everyone invited; no special attire or experience required

Sunday

1 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism by Sensei Ros Dong

2:15 p.m.: Yamashita Martial Arts demonstration

3 p.m.: Introduction to Bon Odori by Elaine Marume

3:30 p.m.: Nishikawa Atsuko Minyo Kenkyusho (Okinawan music)

5:15 p.m.: Shokenji taiko and Junior Taiko Group

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori

Dances to be performed: “Bon Odori Uta,” “Goshugi Ondo” (new to Vista this year), “Okesa Utaeba,” “Oyama Ondo,” “Shigisan Ondo,” “Shiawase Samba,” “Nagasaki Nonnoko Bushi,” “Narita Bayashi,” “Pokemon Ondo,” “Ichi Tasu Ichi,” and “Kyushu Tanko Bushi.”

At the Craft Corner from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., decorate your own uchiwa (round fan).

Food available until 6 p.m. (or until sold out) includes beef and chicken teriyaki plates, curry, somen salad, udon, wonton, yakisoba, hot dog and chili dog, chili bowl, manju, mochi ice cream, snow cone and kintoki, takoyaki, Spam musubi, sushi, and cucumber (sliced and lightly salted).

Note: Service dogs only, due to county food regulations.

For more information, call (760) 941-8800, email [email protected] or visit http://vbtemple.org.