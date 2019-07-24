West L.A. Obon This Weekend

The 71st annual Obon Festival will take place at West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple on Saturday, July 27, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Featuring games, raffle, and food, including beef and chicken teriyaki, wonton, Imagawayaki and much more.

West L.A. Taiko performs at 5:30 p.m. both days. Bon Odori begins at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Dances to be performed: “Bon Odori Uta,” “Goshugi Ondo,” “Okesa Utaeba,” “Oyama Ondo,” “Shigisan Ondo,” “Shiawase Samba,” “Nagasaki Nonnoko Bushi,” “Narita Bayashi,” “Pokemon Ondo, “Ichi Tasu Ichi,” “Kyushu Tanko Bushi,” and “Bon Odori Uta.”

Dance practices have already concluded, but some of the dances can be viewed online at: www.mustlovejapan.com/category/hwt/dbo/

Free covered parking at the Trident Center, Corinth Avenue and Olympic Boulevard.

For more information, call (310) 477-7274 or visit www.wlabt.org or www.facebook.com/wlabt.