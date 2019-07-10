Zenshuji Obon Carnival This Weekend

Zenshuji, 123 S. Hewitt St. (between First and Second streets) in Little Tokyo, will hold its 61st annual Obon Carnival will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Zenshuji’s biggest fundraiser of the year will feature cultural activities, entertainment, food and drinks, produce and flower sales, white elephant, raffle, and children’s games.

The schedule of events:

Saturday, July 13

1:30 p.m.: Obon service

3 p.m.: Talent show

4 p.m.: Rock music by Umamix (Atsushi Asano and his group)

4:30 p.m.: Minyo (folk music) by Matsumae Kai

5 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko (with new kids’ group), Claremont Taiko Group

5:30 p.m.: Folk dance by Hoshun-Kai

6 p.m.: Bon Odori

Sunday, July 14

1:30 p.m.: Obon service

3:30 p.m.: Okinawan music by Gurukuns (Ryoji Inatsugi and his group)

4 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Bando Hidesomi

4:30 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko (with new kids’ group)

5 p.m.: Martial arts by Shorinji Kempo

5:30 p.m.: Koto music by L.A. Koto Ensemble (Yuki Asano and her students)

6 p.m.: Raffle drawing

6:15 p.m.: Okinawan music by Gurukuns

6:40 p.m.: Bon Odori (starts with Zen aerobics class)

Tea ceremony demonstrations from 12:30 to 4 p.m. both days. Flower exhibition all day both days.

Schedule is subject to change without notice.

Public parking in lot between Metro Gold Line Little Tokyo/Arts District Station and Nishi Hongwanji on First Street (enter from Temple Street). Handicapped parking at Kato’s Sewing Machine lot on First Street near Zenshuji.

For more information, call (213) 624-8658 or visit www.zenshuji.org.