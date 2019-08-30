‘Alternative Facts’ Screening at Berkeley MUC

BERKELEY — Nikkei Resisters presents “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066” on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Berkeley United Methodist Church, 1710 Carleton St. in Berkeley.
This award-winning documentary details the fallacies and political motives that led to the incarceration of around 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. Furthermore, the film draws various parallels to the current sociopolitical climate of fear, xenophobia, and abuses of power.
The screening will be followed by a short panel discussion featuring the film’s director, Jon Osaki, and narrator, Joseph Tsuboi. They will be joined by Gala King, faith community organizer for the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, who will be sharing and contributing to the discussion a parallel narrative to that of the film — bridging relevance and action to issues currently faced by immigrant communities.
Suggested donation: $5.
Co-sponsored by:
Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach
Asian Prisoner Support Committee
Arab Resource & Organizing Center
Berkeley Media Studies Group
California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance
Campaign for Justice: Redress NOW for Japanese Latin Americans
CAIR-San Francisco Bay Area
Berkeley JACL
Contra Costa JACL
Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
J-Sei
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Stand4Danny
Tsuru for Solidarity
For more information on the film, including future screenings, visit https://alternativefacts9066.com.