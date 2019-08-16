Artist Michiko Yao at Parlor

Parlor, 4402 Los Feliz Blvd., Apt. 114, Los Angeles, presents new exhibitions by Holly Boruck, Mimi Lauducci and Michiko Yao on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. Artist talks at 4 p.m.

Pictured: Yao’s character “Jenny” from her performance series. “Jenny” is inspired by the Asian ape named Jenny that was exhibited in London during European colonial history. For her performance, “Jenny” will explore and interact with the domestic environment of Parlor.

Parlor is a unique temporary art project space that operates as an exhibitions and event venue. For more information, call (323) 445-0247 or email [email protected]