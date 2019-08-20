‘Asako I & II’ at Ahrya Fine Arts

BEVERLY HILLS — “Asako I & II” (119 minutes), directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Happy Hour”), opens on Friday, Aug. 23, at Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

In this mysterious and intoxicating pop romance, a young woman, Asako (Erika Karata), meets and falls madly in love with a drifter, Baku (Masahiro Higashide), who one day drifts right out of her life. Two years later, working in Tokyo, Asako sees Baku again — or, rather, a young, solid businessman named Ryohei who bears a striking resemblance to her old flame. They begin building a happy life together until traces of Asako’s past start to resurface.

“Enchanting … playful and profound … a truly original riff on the doppelgänger touchstone that is ‘Vertigo.'” — Dennis Lim, Film Comment

Showtimes: Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 24 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Japanese title: “Netemo Sametemo” A nominee for the Palme d’Or a the Cannes Film Festival. Co-presented by Acropolis Cinema and Film at LACMA. Not rated.

For more information, call (310) 478-3836 or visit www.laemmle.com.