Awards Night for Nisei Week

The Nisei Week Foundation honored outstanding leaders in the community at the annual Awards Dinner on Aug. 12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Little Tokyo.

Seated (from left) Inspiration Awardee Janice Fukai, Grand Marshal Akemi Miyake, Inspiration Awardee Alan Nishio, Takako Osumi and Etsuko Ota, representing the late Madame Sosei Matsumoto.

Middle row (from left): Eric Yoo and Justin Dunn from the Los Angeles Clippers (parade marshal), Edward Kamiya of the Okinawa Association of America and Sally Mori, representing Nisei Week choreographer Kangiku Sanjo.

Third row (from left): Nisei Week Court members Ariel Imamoto, Emily Ishida, Mia Lopez, Queen Juli Yoshinaga, Kara Ito, Marika Gotschall, Kayla Igawa and David Yamahata, Nisei Week Foundation president.

Right: Miyake addresses the gathering on his 100th birthday. The attendees sang “Happy Birthday” to celebrate the 2019 grand marshal.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo