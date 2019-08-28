BEGIN Band’s Labor Day Weekend Concert Postponed

It is with much regret that the Okinawa Association of America, Inc. (OAA) announces that BEGIN band’s Sept. 1 concert at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center has been postponed.

The reason is due to delays in obtaining the group’s visas.

OAA deeply apologizes to their sponsors, volunteers and the many BEGIN fans who were hoping to attend. Rescheduling plans are currently under way.

The OAA 110th Anniversary Zenyasai, a celebratory reception, is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31, as scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

“We did our due diligence to get the entire band to Los Angeles,” explained Edward Kamiya, president of OAA, “but this was out of our control and we had to make this unfortunate decision at the last minute.”

Ticket-holders’ current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled concert. A full refund is available upon request by Sept. 25. Updated information will be posted at https://supercentennial.oaamensore.org/.

“We will have our BEGIN 110th Anniversary Concert although it will be delayed,” said Kamiya. “We still want people to experience BEGIN’s music and the beauty of Okinawa.”

For more information, contact Lesley Chinen at [email protected]