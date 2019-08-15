DekoCar Show Returns for More High-Octane Fun

The Nisei Week DekoCar Show returns to Little Tokyo this year, to be held at the Nishi Hongwanji lot this Saturday, Aug. 17.

The best of automotive and anime culture come together in the premier event of its kind in Southern California.

Awards will be given for cars in several categories, including Best in Show, Best Classic, Best Sportscar, Best Euro and the Japan Inspired Award. There will also be awards for the best graphics and illustrations on vehicles.

Artists from all over Southern California will host tables to showcase their anime art and original characters. It’s a prime chance to score commissioned sketches and badges, prints, CDs, plushies, buttons, and much more.

The event will host a full day of non-stop stage entertainment, as well as panels and other on stage activities. Vendors will be on hand to offer character goods, apparel, charms and more.

The Nisei Week DekoCar Show runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, at Nishi Hongwanji, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo. Presale tickets are $10, at the door $12. Visit https://dekocar.eventcreate.com for more information.