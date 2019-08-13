Hiroshima Goes Hollywood

Hiroshima will perform on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, as part of the Smooth Summer Jazz mini-festival along with Dave Koz & Friends, The Commodores, and Adam Hawley.

Hiroshima is a Los Angeles band. Raised in minority communities around the city, their vision has always been to share music, culture, art and a social consciousness. With the richness of Japanese heritage and the diversity of the neighborhood, the seeds of the band grew. Featuring the extraordinary June Kuramoto, who grew up on Adams and La Brea, and band leader Dan Kuramoto from Boyle Heights, the unlikely ensemble embraces multiculturalism as music and art.

Among its career highlights are gold records, the Smithsonian Legend in Music Award, and the honor of touring with the legendary Miles Davis.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first album, the Grammy-nominated band continues its journey, to add a new voice in American music. Hiroshima is June Kuramoto (koto), Kimo Cornwell (keyboards), Danny Yamamoto (taiko, percussion, keyboards), Dean Cortez (bass), Land Richards (drums) and Dan Kuramoto (flute, shakuhachi, saxophone, keyboards).

For ticket information, call (323) 850-2000 or visit https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/539/.

Note: Due to CicLAvia’s Meet the Hollywoods event, large sections of Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue will be closed to car traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to allot more time than usual for your trip to the Bowl.