Japan Foundation to Screen 3 Kyoto Animation Films

In honor of Kyoto Animation, the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, will screen three of its films this week.

An arson attack on Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 on July 18 killed at least 35 people and injured 33, in addition to destroying most of the building’s contents. It was one of the deadliest massacres in postwar Japan and the deadliest building fire there since 2001.

Admission to the screenings is free, but donations for Kyoto Animation will be accepted. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.: “A Silent Voice” (2016, 129 minutes), directed by Naoko Yamada.

A deaf elementary school girl, Shoko Nishimiya, upon transferring, meets a boy named Shoya Ishida in her new class. Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko, because she is deaf. As the bullying continues, the class starts to bully Shoya for bullying Shoko.

After graduating from elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other… until later, when Shoya, tormented over his past, decides he must see Shoko once more. Shoya wants to make amends for what he did and be Shoko’s friend.

Friday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.: “Liz and the Blue Bird” (2018, 90 minutes), directed by Yamada.

Students and best friends Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki prepare to play a complex musical duet, “Liz and the Blue Bird,” for oboe and flute. Though they play beautifully together and have been friends since childhood, they find that with graduation looming and the duet proving difficult, their friendship begins to buckle under the pressure.

Interspersed with their story is the fantasy tale of Liz, drawn like a storybook, contrasting with the crisp realism of the school. These two distinct styles weave with stirring music to tell an intimate coming-of-age story.

Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.: “Sound! Euphonium — Our Promise: A Brand New Day (2019, 101 minutes), directed by Tatsuya Ishihara.

While Sound! Euphonium’s “Liz and the Blue Bird” explored the relationship of bandmates Mizore and Nozomi and took on a radical new art style, “Our Promise: A Brand New Day” returns to Sound! Euphonium’s familiar style and the story of franchise protagonist Kumiko Oumae, now in her second year of high school.

Follow Kumiko as she takes on the role of mentor towards the incoming class of new members of the Kitauji High School concert band club, which is aiming to take the gold at the National Championship competition.

No registration required; seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.