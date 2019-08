TEMECULA — Temecula Valley Museum’s Second Saturday Cultural Celebration presents Japanese Matsuri on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come for a day celebrating Japanese culture. Enjoy tastes of Japanese snacks, play traditional games, make a Japanese-themed craft, see taiko drumming, and attend a complimentary manga art class by Bigfoot Graphics.

The museum is located at 28314 Mercedes St., Temecula. For more information, call (951) 694-6450 or visit http://TemculaValleyMuseum.org.