Keiro, JACCC to Host Second Annual Keiro no Hi Festival in Little Tokyo

Keiro and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) will co-host the second annual Keiro no Hi festival to celebrate the community’s older adults on Saturday, Sept. 14.

In its inaugural year, this free intergenerational festival attracted over 1,000 attendees who enjoyed a day of festivities consisting of activities, food, entertainment, and more.

This year’s festival will be open to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m. The festival will be held in the JACCC Plaza (244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo) and will feature performances by older adult music and dance groups, a series of health and aging-related workshops, and resources to assist with the aging process.

Complimentary transportation from numerous locations as well as a hosted bento lunch will be made available on the day of the event to attendees ages 60 and above, free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis with prior registration. Those celebrating their 60th, 77th, 88th, 99th, 100th or 100-plus birthdays in 2019 will also receive a special birthday gift with prior registration.

“We hope that you and your families can join us at this exciting community event, as we come together to celebrate the older adults in our lives,” said a Keiro spokesperson.

A public holiday in Japan, Keiro no Hi or Respect for the Aged Day honors older adults and their life achievements and contributions. The festival is free, but prior RSVP is required in order to receive a free bento lunch, a special birthday gift, or to use transportation.

Contact Keiro by calling (213) 873-5708 or by emailing [email protected] for more information. To register for Keiro no Hi, visit www.keiro.org/knh or www.jaccc.org/keiro-no-hi-festival.