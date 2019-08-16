‘Kingdom’ Brings Popular Anime Series to Life

“Kingdom,” a live-action adaptation of a popular anime series directed by Shinsuke Sato, is now playing in selected theaters.

Orphaned by war in ancient China, a young boy and his friend dream of changing their fate and becoming the world’s greatest generals. After his friend sacrifices himself to protect the future emperor, the young boy’s path to greatness is set in motion.

Helping the king reclaim the throne puts the boy’s blade to the ultimate test as they go against deadly assassins, large armies, and the dangerous mountain clan. In a country torn apart by war, only they can fight to unite the warring states.

Starring Ryo Yoshizawa (“Gintama,” “Kamen Rider”), Kento Yamazaki (“Death Note”), Masami Nagasawa (“Gintama,” “Your Name”), Kanata Hongo (“Attack on Titan”), Takao Osawa (“Wolf Children”), and Kanna Hashimoto (“Gintama,” formerly of the girl group Rev. from DVL).

Featuring the song “Wasted Nights” by One OK Rock.

Sato is known for such films as “The Princess Blade” (2001), “I Am a Hero” (2015) and “Inuyashiki” (2018).

“Kingdom” is now playing at the following theaters in the Los Angeles area:

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14, 450 N. Atlatntic Ave., Monterey Park

Burbank 16, 125 Palm Ave., Burbank

AMC Santa Anita 16, 400 S. Baldwin Ave., Suite 940-U, Arcadia

Block 30 @ Orange, 20 City Blvd. West, Orange

University Town Center 6 Cinemas, 4245 Campus Dr., Irvine

Ontario Mills 30, 4549 Mills Circle, Ontario

The film opens Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the following theaters:

Regal LA Live 14, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

South Gate 20 Cinema, 8630 Garfield Ave., South Gate

Citywalk Stadium 19, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Century City 15, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. #2000, Los Angeles

Norwalk 20, 12300 E. Civic Center Rd., Norwalk

Century Southbay Pavilion 13, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Suite 285, Carson

Long Beach Stadium 26, 7501 E. Carson, Long Beach

Puente Hills 20, 1560 S. Azusa Ave., City of Industry

Rolling Hills 20, 2591 Airport Dr., Torrance

AMC Tustin 14, 2457 Park Ave., Tustin

To see a trailer, buy tickets online, or find other theater locations, go to: http://funimationfilms.com/movie/kingdom