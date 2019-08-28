Kizuna Hosts 8th Annual Showdown Fundraiser on Sept. 21

Kizuna’s eighth annual Showdown will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

Showdown is a fundraiser game night where teams will compete to become this year’s Showdown Champion. It’s a multi-generational night of fun, featuring a huge list of games for the whole family, tons of raffle prizes, and great food.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are available. All proceeds from Showdown will support Kizuna’s mission to build a future for the community through the education, empowerment and engagement of the next generation.

Founded in 2011, Kizuna is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a future for the Japanese American community. It works with over 700 youth and young adults throughout the year, developing skills in leadership, networks in the community, and building a passion for involvement in community service.

Nishi Hongwanji is located at 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo. General admission tickets are $50 and 25-and-under tickets are $35. To purchase tickets and sponsorships or to find out more information about Showdown, visit www.gokizuna.org/support/showdown. If you have questions, contact Mia Barnett at [email protected] or (213) 973-4465, ext. 5.