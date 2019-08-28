L.A. Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple to Observe 50th Anniversary at First St./Vignes Ave.

The Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple (Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple) will be observing its 50th anniversary at its current site with a series of activities and events during the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8.

In November 1969, the temple, having outgrown its facility on the corner of First Street and Central Avenue and faced with potential city condemnation of the property for street expansion, moved several blocks east to its current building. The new building was the culmination of a multi-year fundraising effort involving the entire membership as well as the broader community.

Events include a public lecture on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; a commemorative banquet the same day from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello; and commemorative service and Chigo procession starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

For more information on the events, contact the temple office at (213) 680-9130 and also check www.nishihongwanji-la.org.