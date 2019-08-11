Lecture on Ukiyo-e at Shoseian Teahouse

GLENDALE — A talk on “Ukiyo-e Woodblock Prints of Japan: Their Stories and Meanings” will be given on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shoseian “Whispering Pine” Teahouse, Brand Library Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

The colorful and intricate woodblock prints from Japan all have stories attached to them. Listen to Hollis Goodall, an expert in this art form, reveal the history and meanings attached to the art through a slide lecture and Japanese prints brought by audience members. Bring prints to share.

You will also enjoy a delicious bowl of matcha tea.

Engaged at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art since 1981, with a two-year hiatus as research fellow at the University of Kyoto from 1986 to 1988, Goodall is now curator of Japanese art. She oversees installations in the Pavilion for Japanese Art, planning of exhibitions for the Japanese department and, in cooperation with other museum departments, educational programs, web programming, as well as collection management, growth, and research.

In her 38 years at LACMA, she has overseen more than 275 exhibitions and installations, and is presently researching LACMA’s collection of nearly 7,000 Japanese objects.

Presented by Friends of Shoseian, a nonprofit organization.

$20 donation per person. RSVP by Aug. 15 to: [email protected]