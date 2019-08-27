Maryknoll Karate to Hold 24th Chicken Teriyaki Bingo

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Maryknoll Karate Club will be holding its 34th annual Chicken Teriyaki and Bingo Fundraiser.

The event features Maryknoll’s famous barbecue chicken teriyaki plates using a recipe handed down by many generations and is regarded by chicken teriyaki fans as one of the best-tasting anywhere. The dish has grown so popular after 30 years that the club is serving 1,500 plates to satisfied customers every year.

The cash bingo game annually attracts many players from all over the community, novices and veterans alike, with generous cash pots and free raffle prizes in between games.

Curbside pick-up of dinners will be available for your convenience. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bingo running from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Location: St. Francis Xavier Japanese Catholic Center (Maryknoll) in Little Tokyo, 222 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles (two blocks east of Alameda Street on Second Street).

For further information, contact James Uyeda at (213) 709-1596 or Beth Teramoto at (626) 643-1374.