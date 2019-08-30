Mcdonald’s Collaborates with Atomic Mari to Create Space-Inspired Capsule Merchandise Collection

CHICAGO – McDonald’s has teamed up with gamer and social media influencer Atomic Mari (aka Mari Takahashi) to create a capsule collection designed to spark the imagination of young women and girls to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Influenced by her interest in space exploration and featuring designs inspired by Mari, the limited-edition items include a bomber jacket, belt bag, keychain accessories and custom patches.

Unlike traditional capsule collections, the McDonald’s x AtomicMari collaboration will not be sold in stores or online. Instead, fans will have a chance to win them at the McDonald’s Gaming Station, a free pop-up arcade featuring vintage crane machines currently touring the U.S.

The first chance at winning these items will be at the 626 Night Market in Arcadia on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Fans outside of the area who are unable to attend the event should also follow AtomicMari’s social channels for additional chances to win.

Mari, who is Japanese American, is a YouTube content creator, gamer and co-founder of the popular gaming channel Smosh Games. Throughout her career, Mari has been passionate about STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education and empowering young girls to pursue careers in the field.

“As an influencer, I believe it’s my job to not only entertain, but also inspire,” said Mari. “McDonald’s has been a longtime advocate and supporter of education, so I believe this partnership will spark conversations about and interest in STEM education among girls and young women. I’m excited to work with McDonald’s and can’t think of a better partner for my first merch collaboration!”

The items featured in the McDonald’s x AtomicMari merchandise capsule collection include the following:

The premium lightweight bomber jacket, inspired by the space shuttle jackets, is adorned with McDonald’s x AtomicMari space-themed patches on the front and branded with AtomicMari across the back. The interior is lined with the iconic McDonald’s gold, which also is striped across the ribbing and zipper.

The black belt bag features AtomicMari branding across the front with a McDonald’s Astronaut below it. The inside of the bag is outfitted with a slim gold pocket to store a cellphone.

The keychain set features five custom charms that includes a McDonald’s icon, an AtomicMari logo, a Planet Big Mac with Cheesy Belt, a McDonald’s Rocket and a McDonald’s Astronaut.

“As part of our commitment to education, McDonald’s is excited to work with Mari to shine a light on STEM education for girls and young women in a unique and innovative way,” said Lizette Williams, head of cultural engagement and experiences at McDonald’s. “With Mari’s passion for STEM and using her platform to inspire fans, she’s the perfect partner for empowering the community while having fun, both hallmarks of the Golden Arches.”

McDonald’s continues to look for new ways to create feel-good moments for its customers both inside and outside of its restaurants. The McDonald’s Gaming Station, inspired by Japanese arcade machines that are popular throughout Asia, is a new initiative that launched this year, traveling nationwide and stopping at various festivals and events in the Asian community. It was most recently at both KCON NY and LA and will also be at upcoming McDonald’s Education Workshops, a series of workshops that provides students and parents with information and resources on the college application process.

For more information on the McDonald’s x AtomicMari capsule collection, follow @AtomicMari on social media and for additional chances to win items from the collection.