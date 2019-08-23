‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Screenings in August

GKIDS presents “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988, 100 minutes) at selected theaters as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019.

Screenings are on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); and Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo,” and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family.

When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece.

The English version features the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles.

Upcoming: “The Secret World of Arrietty,” Sept. 29 and 30; “Spirited Away,” Oct. 27, 28 and 30; “Princess Mononoke,” Nov. 17, 18 and 20; “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” Dec. 16 and 18.

For theater locations and reservations, go to www.fathomevents.com.