Naomi Hirahara to Discuss ‘Iced in Paradise’

Naomi Hirahara will read from and discussed her latest novel, “Iced in Paradise: A Leilani Santiago Hawaii Mystery” (Prospect Park Books), at the following locations:

• Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. (626) 449-5320, www.vromansbookstore.com

Those wishing to get books signed will be asked to purchase at least one copy of the author’s most recent title from Vroman’s. For each purchased copy of the newest title, customers may bring up to three copies from home to be signed. This policy applies to all Vroman’s Bookstore events unless otherwise noted. Save your Vroman’s receipt; it will be checked when you enter the signing line.

• Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo. (213) 625-0414, www.janm.org

Book available at JANM Store. Event included with museum admission. RSVPs recommended.

JANM members invited to meet-and-greet with the author at 1 p.m. Space is limited. RSVP by Sept. 3 by calling (213) 830-5646 or emailing [email protected]

Leilani Santiago is back in her birthplace, the Hawaiian island of Kauai, to help keep afloat the family business, a shave ice shack. When she goes to work one morning, she stumbles across a dead body, a young pro surfer who was being coached by her estranged father. As her father soon becomes the No. 1 murder suspect, Leilani must find the real killer and somehow safeguard her ill mother, little sisters, and grandmother while also preserving a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend in Seattle.

Hirahara is a writer and journalist. She edited the English section of The Rafu Shimpo for several years. She is the author of non-fiction works on the Japanese American experience, the Edgar Award-winning Mas Arai mystery series, most recently “Hiroshima Boy,” the Officer Ellie Rush mystery series, and books for younger readers. Last year she was inducted into the Vroman’s Author Walk of Fame.

For more information, visit www.naomihirahara.com.