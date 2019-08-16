Naomi Hirahara to Speak at Yu-Ai Kai

SAN JOSE — The Yu-Ai Kai Lecture Series presents a talk by Naomi Hirahara, Edgar Award-winning author of the Mas Arai mysteries, on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yu-Ai Kai, 588 N. 4th St. in San Jose Japantown.

Her topic: “The Roots of Story: Naomi Hirahara Digs Out the Truth, Even When Telling Lies.”

Come for a lively discussion with the author and a light lunch.

Hirahara’s books, including her latest, “Iced in Paradise: A Leilani Santiago Hawaii Mystery,” and the last Mas Arai installment, “Hiroshima Boy,” will be available for purchase.

Registration: $20. Reserve your spot by calling (408) 294-2505. All proceeds benefit Yu-Ai Kai programs for seniors.