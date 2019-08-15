Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 18, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, in partnership with the 16th World Buddhist Women’s Convention, presents “American Bon Dancing: In Joy and Remembrance,” an afternoon of Obon songs, dances and stories, celebrating the introduction of Bon dancing in the continental U.S. 88 years ago by Rev. Yoshio Iwanaga. Reiko Iwanaga, daughter-in-law of Rev. Iwanaga, and a natori Bon dance choreographer, will teach and lead the dancing.

Silicon Valley Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. This year’s festival and parade will feature a kid-friendly family garden, high-tech pavilion, and live performances.

Undiscovered SF Creative Night Market is back for its third season celebrating Filipino American food, music, and culture. The Undiscovered team strives to create more opportunities for Filipino businesses to thrive in SOMA Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.

The San Francisco band Dakila played all the big venues in the ’70s, including the Fillmore and Winterland, before disbanding. The band has re-formed and will perform live in the “Asian Pacific America” studio.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).