Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 25. on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Mitali and Anaya Khanzode are world-class swimming sisters. These two teens are part of the youngest team ever to cross the Bonifacio Channel, a kilometer stretch of the Mediterranean from France to Italy.

Alexander Torres and Justin Fajardo are recipients of the Crystal Bowl Award for excellence in volunteerism from the Junior League of San Jose. They volunteer their time at their old elementary school’s STEAM lab, hoping to inspire kids to pursue higher education.

Bay Area singer-songwriter Rosendale tells us about his career as a performer and champion for Asian American talent as well as LGBTQ+ rights, and he performs live in the “Asian Pacific America” studio.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).