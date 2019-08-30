Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 1, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement) is one of the largest community-based organizations advocating for and serving the marginalized and vulnerable ethnic communities in Santa Clara County. “Better Together,” the organization’s annual fundraising event, is on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The U.S.-Japan Council and Silicon Valley Japan Platform recently gathered for a symposium at Stanford University to discuss strategic ways to strengthen regional economic cooperation and business development between Silicon Valley and Japan.

Myles Matsuno is a director and producer at Matsuno Media. His new film, “Christmas in July,” premieres at the Knoxville Film Festival in September.

Airs at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).