Nisei Week Events at Japanese American Cultural & Community Center

Aug. 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

JACCC Building

Flower arrangements by Ikebana Teachers Association of Southern California (George J. Doizaki Gallery)

California Japanese Ceramics Guild (Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center)

Tea ceremony by Urasenke School of Tea (Tea Room)

Kimekomi Japanese dolls by Yukari-kai (Cultural Room)

JACCC Plaza

Saturday, Aug. 10

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tuesday Night Project x JACCC collaboration featuring Tuesday Night Café artists

11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Beer Garden

5-10 p.m.: Sunset on the Plaza

Sunday, Aug. 11

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Aki’s Pup-Up Pawty

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Beer Garden

2-3 p.m.: Martial arts demonstration by Kenshokai Japanese Swordsmanship Association

3-4 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo of Los Angeles

Aug. 17-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

JACCC Building

Bonsai exhibit by Nampu-kai (George J. Doizaki Gallery)

Japanese calligraphy by Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu-kai (Tea Room)

Kimekomi Japanese dolls by Hirofumi-kai (Cultural Room)

Sashiko embroidery (Pioneer Center, Room 311)

Ogasawara Sencha School (Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center)

JACCC Plaza

Saturday, Aug. 17

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: 2019 Rubik’s Cube Open

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Beer Garden

2-4 p.m.: Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship

Sunday, Aug. 18

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Beer Garden

Taiko Gathering:

11-11:30 a.m.: Hanabi Taiko

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Togen Daiko

12-12:30 p.m.: Yuujou Daiko

12:30-1 p.m.: Makoto Taiko

1-1:30 p.m.: Koshin Taiko

1:30-2 p.m.: Taiko Effect

2-2:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

2:30-3 p.m.: Crespi Taiko

3-3:30 p.m.: Nakama Daiko

3:30-4 p.m.: Yoki Daiko

4-4:30 p.m.: Senryu Taiko

4:30-5 p.m.: Prota

The JACCC is located at 244 S. San Pedro St. (between Second and Third streets) in Little Tokyo. For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org. Note: The James Irvine Japanese Garden is closed for all of 2019.