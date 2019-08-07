Novato Man Reported Missing

NOVATO — The Novato Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Andrew Nakashima, 24, who has been missing since July 21.

Nakashima, a 2013 graduate of Novato High School, is described as 5’8” tall, weighing 115 pounds, and driving a silver 1996 Toyota 4 Runner (license plate 5UFY027).

“He loves to hike and explore the outdoors, often far from the beaten path,” his family said. “He is compassionate, kind, and thoughtful. He is an expert aquarium guru. He loves off-roading and nature.

“Please … keep your eyes out for Andy or his 4 Runner, especially if you plan on hiking or going to a beach.

“We are all very worried about him and deeply appreciate ANY information regaring his well-being or whereabouts.”

According to The West Marin Feed, Nakashima’s credit card was last used at the Point Reyes and his phone has been off since he went missing. A friend said that Nakashima has been known to go “off grid” before, but always let someone know.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-1122.