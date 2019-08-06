Obon/Summer Festivals in Northern California This Weekend

The following Obon/summer festivals will be held in Northern California on the weekend of Aug. 10-11.

73rd annual Buddhist Church of Sacramento Japanese Food and Cultural Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento.

Enjoy food, including the church’s famous teriyaki chicken and award-winning udon; games; Japanese cultural exhibits and demonstrations; and performances by Sacramento Taiko Dan and East Wind Band.

Info: (916) 446-0121, www.buddhistchurch.com

(Note: A more detailed article about this event was previously posted in NorCal News.)

63rd annual Diablo JA Club Summer Festival, Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m., Sunday from 12 to 8:45 p.m. at Japanese American Religious & Cultural Center, 3165 Treat Blvd., Concord.

Free admission. Come for the traditional Japanese food and stay for the entertainment.

Teriyaki, tempura, sushi and other food booths; concessions; bonsai display by Shikishima Bonsai Club; and calligraphy display and demonstration open at 1 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday.

Ikenobo demonstration on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Diablo Taiko will perform on Saturday at 3 p.m.; Sonoma Taiko on Sunday at 3 p.m.; Tatsumaki Taiko on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Judo demonstration on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; kendo demonstration on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Matsutoyo Kai will perform folk songs and dance on Saturday at 7 p.m. Michiya Hanayagi Dancers will perform Japanese classical dance on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Obon Odori starts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The festival concludes with a raffle drawing on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Free shuttle service from Ygnacio Valley High School, 755 Oak Grove Rd., Concord.

Info: (925) 682-5299, www.diablojaclub.com

San Mateo Buddhist Temple Obon Odori, Saturday at 7 p.m. at 2 S. Claremont St., San Mateo.

Obon is a time when Buddhists remember deceased loved ones and take comfort in the teachings of the Buddha, which have the power to transform our feelings of grief and loneliness into appreciation and gratitude. Friends of all faith traditions are welcome to participate in the Buddhist Obon tradition of dancing in joyful remembrance.

The last dance practice will be eld on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.

Obon Odori will be preceded on Saturday by services at Skylawn Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m., Golden Gate National Cemetery at 10:10 a.m., Olivet Memorial Park at 10:40 a.m., and Colma Japanese Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Hatsubon and Obon service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. Guest speakers: Rev. Candice Shibata, Buddhist Church of Florin (English); Rev. Masanari Yamagishi, Buddhist Church of Lodi (Japanese).

Info: (650) 342-2541, www.sanmateobuddhisttemple.org

Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church Obon Festival on Saturday at 32975 Alvarado Niles Rd., Union City.

Food sales from 5-6 p.m.; Bon Odori at 7 p.m.

Colorful kimono-clad participants gather for the Obon dance, a memorial for the departed and a day to give thanks to them. With joy and gratitude, we honor and remember our deceased loved ones, whose very existence has made our own lives possible.

Whether you have practiced or not, everyone is invited to dance. Live music will be provided by the San Jose Chidori Band.

The last dance practices (optional) are on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 7-8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Sangha Hall.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., SACBC will conduct its annual Obon service. Those who have lost loved ones this past year are especially welcome. There will be a special service for them called Hatsubon (first Obon).

Info: (510) 471-2581, www.sacbc.org