Ozu’s ‘Tokyo Story’ at Aero Theatre

SANTA MONICA — “Tokyo Story” (1953, 136 minutes) will be shown on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. at Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica.

Revered master director Yasujirô Ozu dealt with the pathos, poetry and humor of everyday family life in Japan, and his most highly regarded masterwork is this heart-rending drama of elderly parents (Chishu Ryu, Chieko Higashiyama) leaving their provincial home village to visit their indifferent grown-up children in the city. Named the greatest film of all time by directors in the 2012 Sight & Sound poll.

Part of the Dysfunctional Family Matinees series.

Upcoming: Anime Favorites. “Ninja Scroll” and “Vampire Hunter D” on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; “Millennium Actress” and “Perfect Blue” on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p,m.

Tickets for “Tokyo Story”: $6. Free to American Cinematheque members. Info: http:// http://www.americancinematheque.com/