Ramen … in a Whole New Light

The Nakamura.ke Mobile Kitchen, a mobile dining experience showcasing high-end glow-in-the-dark food and cocktails created by award-winning chefs and designers, has extended its residency in Los Angeles through Aug. 11.

More than 1,000 bowls of lumen ramen were served at their first pop-up location earlier this year in Atlanta, with more stops to be added soon.

Set in a converted industrial shipping container, Nakamura.ke (“Nakamura family) is a totally immersive dining experience including theatrics, storytelling, art and folklore. The staff assume dark, slightly macabre personas as they prepare unexpected food and libations.

The ticketed dining experience – starting at $83 – lasts 30 minutes.

The kitchen seats guests, who will be greeted by members of the Nakamura family and learn of their story as they explore the menu.

Their story tells of the first sighting of the Nakamuras—a family of yokai (apparitions) who lived harmoniously amongst us, running their family ramen business at night. A series of fateful events sent their thriving business into disarray, leaving the family on a quest to reunite – all the while continuing to serve the family cuisine.

Nakamura.ke Mobile Kitchen is located at 1999 N. Sycamore in Hollywood. Visit www.dashboard.us/glowinthedark-ramen-shop.