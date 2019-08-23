SAVE THE DATE: ‘Irrelevant, Immaterial and Trivial’ Competition

SAN FRANCISCO — The 22nd annual “Irrelevant, Immaterial and Trivial” Team Trivia Competition will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Patron’s Hall), 1111 Gough St. (at Geary), San Francisco.

Grab your friends and put on your collective thinking caps. With Halloween just around the corner, dress up in your favorite costumes and be entered in the costume contest.

This event benefits the critical work of Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus. Sponsoring teams receive free food and drinks at the event, a shout-out, and other perks.

Ask your friends, family, and colleagues today and form your team of 8 to 12 players; or sign up as an individual player and you’ll be added to a team.

Children are welcome! Kid-friendly activities provided as you play your way to victory.

Come for a memorable night of brain-busting questions, food, and fun. Register now and save your spot at the trickiest trivia event of the year.

Register online by Sept. 27 at www.bit.ly/alctrivia22.