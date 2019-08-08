Screening of ‘Tampopo,’ ‘Ponyo’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance, will hold its monthly Japanese Movie Night on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m.

For adults: “Tampopo” (1985, 118 minutes), directed by Juzo Itami. In this comedy, two truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) stops at a small noodle shop and decide to help owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles. The story is intertwined with various vignettes about the relationship of love and food. The cast also includes Koji Yakusho. Ramen will be served to get in the mood of the movie.

For kids: “Ponyo” (2008, 103 minutes), directed by Hayao Miyazaki. In this animated fantasy, during a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo. Ponyo longs to become human, and as her friendship with Sosuke grows, she becomes more humanlike.

Free admission and popcorn. Short reflection after screening. Screenings take place every third Sunday of the month. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.