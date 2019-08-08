Screenings of Subtitled, Dubbed Versions of ‘Millennium Actress’

“Millennium Actress” (2002, 87 minutes), directed by Satoshi Kon, will be screened at selected theaters on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. (subtitled) and Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As she recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories.

They witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police. Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality.

The film won countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away.”

Don’t miss the gorgeous new restoration of an anime classic on the big screen, along with the chance to experience a fresh take on the English dub version featuring an all-new voice cast.

Followed by a reflection with producers Taro Maki and Masao Maruyama on the film and Kon’s legacy. Kon, also known for such films as “Perfect Blue,” “Tokyo Godfathers” and “Paprika,” passed away in 2010 at the age of 46.

For theater locations and reservations, go to www.fathomevents.com.