Shotokan Karate of America Hosts 62nd Annual Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament

PASADENA — On Saturday, Aug. 10, Shotokan Karate of America will host its 63rd annual Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament at the California Institute of Technology.

SKA’s Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament is the oldest karate demonstration in the U.S. Fighters and participants will come to Los Angeles from dojos nationwide and abroad to copete and give individual and group demonstrations.

SKA’s Nisei Week Exhibition and Tournament started in 1957 when Tsutomu Ohshima gave the first official demonstration of karate to the American public. He is a direct student of Master Gichin Funakoshi, the founder of modern-day karate, who brought karate from Okinawa to mainland Japan.

For over 60 years, SKA, under the leadership and guidance of Ohshima, has spread the teachings of Master Funakoshi and traditional karate-do. Ohshima travels throughout the world teaching karate to thousands of students and is currently the head instructor of karate organizations in 15 countries, including Shotokan Karate of America, France Shotokan, Israel Shotokan, Canada Shotokan, Swiss Shotokan, Spain Shotokan, Belgium Shotokan, and Morocco Shotokan.

The Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 .pm. at the Braun Gymnasium of Caltech, located at 1200 E. California Blvd. in Pasadena. The event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

SKA is a nationwide, nonprofit organization dedicated to the teaching of traditional karate-do since 1955. SKA’s emphasis upon development of strength in mind and character through traditional and rigorous training has led to its popularity in this country. Its chief instructor, Ohshima, is one of the most highly regarded karate instructors in the world.

For additional information, call (213) 437-0988 or visit www.ska.org.