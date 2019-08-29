Steve Aoki to Discuss His Memoir, ‘Blue’

Steve Aoki will discuss his memoir, “Blue: The Color of Noise,” in conversation with Howie Mandel, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Aoki is an electronic musician, record producer, DJ, and music executive. He has collaborated with artists such as BTS, Daddy Yankee, Migos, Tiesto, Linkin Park, blink-182, Lil Jon, and Fall Out Boy, and has released several Billboard-charting studio albums, notably “Wonderland,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013. His most recent album, “Neon Future III,” which serves as the third chapter of the “Neon Future” concept albums, featured Louis Tomlinson, Lil Yachty, Bill Nye, Mike Posner, and many more.

Born in Miami and raised in Newport Beach, he is the founder of The Aoki Foundation, whose primary goal is to support the organizations in the brain science and research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation as well as humanitarian causes such as disaster relief, developmental disabilities and animal rights.

“For over two decades, Aoki has been a disruptive trailblazer in music, fashion and lifestyle,” said **Forbes.** “Kicking off his career by providing a platform for bands and throwing rock concerts in his living room, his expansive enterprise has evolved to include a thriving record label, leading apparel brand and celebrated run as one of the most prominent EDM DJs in the world.”

“Sometimes I think my whole life can be seen through shades of blue,” said Aoki.

“Blue” is the remarkable story ― in pictures and words ― of Aoki, who started his career as a vegan straightedge hardcore music kid hellbent on defying his millionaire father. His unquenchable thirst to entertain ― inherited from his dad, Rocky Aoki, founder of Benihana ― led him to global success and two Grammy nominations.

Ranked among the top ten DJs in the world today, Aoki is an authentic global trendsetter and tastemaker who has been instrumental in defining contemporary youth culture. Known for his outrageous stage antics (cake throwing, champagne spraying, and the “Aoki Jump”), he is also the brains behind indie record label Dim Mak, which broke acts such as The Kills, Bloc Party, and The Gossip.

Dim Mak also put out the first releases by breakout EDM stars The Chainsmokers and The Bloody Beetroots, as well as the early releases for Grammy-nominated artist Iggy Azalea, in addition to EDM star Zedd and electro duo MSTRKFT.

In “Blue,” Aoki recounts the epic highs of music festivals, clubs and pool parties around the world, as well as the lows of friendships lost to drugs and alcohol, and his relationship with his flamboyant father. Illustrated with candid photos gathered throughout his life, the book reveals how Aoki became a force of nature as an early social media adopter, helping to turn dance music into the phenomenon it is today. All this, while remaining true to his DIY punk rock principles, which value spontaneity, fun and friendship above all else ― demonstrable by the countless cakes he has flung across cities worldwide.

Mandel has served as a judge for a decade on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series “America’s Got Talent.” He was also a judge on the global winter edition of the series “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” He currently serves as executive producer and host of the game show “Deal or No Deal,” which airs on CNBC.

Mandel recently released his first solo special in 20 years, “Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club” on Showtime. He can also be seen in the second season of his Nat Geo Wild Series “Animals Doing Things,” which he co-hosts with his son Alex.

His additional work as a host, actor, and/or executive producer include “Take It All” and “Howie Do It” for NBC, “Deal With It” for TBS and “Mobbed” for Fox. Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for “Deal or No Deal” and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show.

His television work includes the Emmy Award-winning “St. Elsewhere,” the animated children’s series “Bobby’s World,” and countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, “The Howie Mandel Show,” and continues to be a mainstay on the talk show circuit.

He performs as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada. His frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me” was a **New York Times** bestseller. In it he revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career.

Tickets (including book): $75, Orchestra (first three rows); $53, Orchestra; $45, Balcony. $20 Balcony seats also available. $75 tickets also include Live Talks LA 10th anniversary tote bag. For reservations, go to http://livetalksla.org/events/steve-aoki/