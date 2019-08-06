‘Sunset on the Plaza’ at JACCC

Nisei Week’s “Sunset on the Plaza” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

The free event will feature live music, beer and sake, food trucks, live art, retail booths, and more.

The Sunsets and Sounds Stage is sponsored by Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown. The emcee will be Derek Mio and Miki Ishikawa, stars of the upcoming AMC show “The Terror: Infamy.”

Performers: Travis Atreo, Eden Kai (Terrace House), G Yamazawa, DAN aka DAN, Alfa, Jinu Park Music, Paul Dateh, Phero Hill, Perry and Danielle, Goh Nakamura, Tokyo B Shonen (coming all the way from Japan).

There will also be Japanese calligraphy by Kuni, live art by Jared Yamahata, and AxA (Art x Animation).

The Beer Garden will feature Kirin Beer with a special frozen beer option, and Brewyard Beer Company LLC.

The Sake Garden will feature Kurosawa Junmai, Nigori, Ginrei and Kigen; Akagisan Junmai Ginjo and Daiginjo; and sparkling sake.

Vendors include Mochi Donut, Luck Dish Food Truck, Far Bar Little Tokyo/Sake Dojo, Tiger Matcha, Buttery Popcorn Co., Banzai Jerky, We Are Uprisers (Michelle Hanabusa), Asian American Girl Club (Ally Maki and company), Tessaku, Changing Tides, 101 South, Girls Love Flowers.

After party hosted by Little Tokyo Vibes and CRFT by Maki at Kasih, 200 S. Los Angeles St., from 10 p.m. to close. It will feature food and drink specials, live DJs (JayP and DJ Puffs) spinning throwback jams.

For more information on Nisei Week events, which continue until Aug. 18, visit www.niseiweek.org.