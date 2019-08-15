Tabemasho 2019: ‘Passing It Forward’

SAN FRANCISCO —Tabemasho 2019 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

This year’s theme: “Passing It Forward: From One Generation to the Next.”

The Center’s largest fundraising event of the year takes place in the recently renovated Nisei Community Hall/Gymnasium. It will feature culinary creations from chefs, restaurants and vendors from the Bay Area, Hawaii and even Japan. Many of the booths will share dishes that have been passed down to them from family, friends and mentors for us to enjoy.

Special guests from Japan:

• Rihaku Inoue of Tokyo, a modern calligraphy artist who incorporates contemporary colors with traditional calligraphy. She designed the image for this year’s invitation, and will be selling specially created uchiwa.

• Ryoichiro Enkawa, a third-generation craftsman who creates one-of-a-kind Hita geta. He will be performing at the event and his geta will be available for purchase.

• Momotaro Nori, one of Japan’s most prestigious brands of nori. They will feature their citrus blend “kabotsu” nori at the event, as well as sharing different ways of how to eat yaki and ajitsuke nori.

Emcees Wendy Tokuda, formerly of KRON, and Mike Inouye of NBC Bay Area will be on hand to liven up the evening.

Back by popular demand – matsuri-style yatai. Instead of serving a traditional banquet dinner, Tabemasho will again feature food booths hosted by local restaurants and community chefs. Come graze your way through a Japanese festival with friends, family and loved ones. Don’t be late… registration and silent auction open at 3 p.m., food booths open at 4 p.m.

Tickets: $175 general; $50 for children 6 to 12 years old; free for children 5 and younger.

Sponsorship levels: Presenting (for 10 people), $10,000; Benefactor (8), $5,000; Patron (6), $2,500; Friend of the Center (4), $1,800; Community (nonprofit) (10), $1,750.

Call (415) 567-5505 or email [email protected] for additional information.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the development of dynamic cultural, educational, social and outreach programs that serve the 185,000 visitors the Center welcomes each year.