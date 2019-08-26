‘The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl’ at Japan Foundation

“The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl” (2017, 92 minutes) will be shown on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (“Mind Game,” Adventure Time‘s “Food Chain”) directs this animated film adapting Morimi Tomihiko’s identically titled novel, a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto.

Senpai (Gen Hoshino) is in love with Girl with Black Hair (Kana Hanazawa), secretly. He seeks her at Ponto-cho at night, at the used book market at Shimogamo Shrine, at the university fair… But she never realizes how he feels, and each time he “happens” to run into her, she simply says “What a coincidence!” Will Senpai ever get her to realize his love?

JFLA provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday. Free to attend; reservation is not required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to capacity.

For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.